Mumbai: Body of missing 11-year-old found near Mankhurd temple

Representational Picture

The dead body of a missing 11-year-old was found near a temple in Mankhurd's Mandala on Monday. The body was spotted by a garbage cleaner in a deserted spot near an abandoned kiln.

The boy, who has been identified as Jeet Sharma, had been reported missing by his family members. He was last seen on Sunday night. Following existing norms for missing children who are under the age of 14, the Mankhurd police had registered a case of kidnapping.

Sharma's father works as a mason and the family lived in a slum area in Mankhurd. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Zone six's deputy commissioner of police, Shahji Umap as having stated, "The boy left his residence on Sunday night. When he did not return, his family members began searching for him. There are no visible injuries on his body. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports so we can ascertain the cause of death."

The HT report adds that the boy had taken part in a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Sunday. While police have ruled out sexual assault, further investigations remain ongoing.

