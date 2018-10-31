Mumbai: Bogus parking attendants caught for charging to park in free parking zones

national

On Tuesday, BMC officials visited 32 free parking lots at CST, Fort, Churchgate and Marine Drive

File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has caught several people for charging motorists a fee to park in free parking zones in south Mumbai. On Tuesday, civic officials visited 32 free parking lots at CST, Fort, Churchgate and Marine Drive.

At four locations they found a few random people charging motorists a parking fee. A senior civic official said, "The civic body has allowed free parking at 32 locations in the city. During a surprise visit, we found some anti-social elements illegally charging people a parking fee at Free Press Journal Marg, Mumbai Samachar Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in A ward (CST, Churchgate) and one near Police Gymkhana and Hindu Gymkhana.

We are in the process of registering an FIR against these people." Official added, "To keep a check on these illegal activities, additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal has directed the formation of form three special teams to conduct surprise visits at municipal parking lots. We will also put up information boards about free parking."

