Mumbai bomb blast victim says Ayodhya verdict makes no difference

Kirti Ajmera, a 63-year-old businessman from Malad, was injured during the 1993 Mumbai blasts as he was passing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). After undergoing more than 40 surgeries and long-drawn treatment, Ajmera still struggles physically as well as mentally. Today's verdict made no difference to him as it has been delayed for long, and he has been fighting for compensation.

"The right side of my body is still affected, mostly because of glass particles lodged inside. I cannot sleep on that side. I also can't work as much as I want to. How does today's decision help me, or others like me, I do not understand," said Ajmera, adding that the issue has been a political game, and nobody has bothered helping rehabilitate victims. Ajmera continues to write to the office of the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister and other authorities regarding this. "Every time, I receive one letter, saying they have noted my request, and will get back, which they never do."

"Today's decision makes no difference to me. Forget compensation, government representatives have no time to meet and discuss issues with us. The only good outcome is that the political games will now end."

