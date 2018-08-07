Mumbai: Bombay High Court rejects Abu Salem's plea seeking parole to get married

national

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected 1993 serial blasts convict Abu Salem's plea, where he sought a 45-day parole in order to get married. On April 21, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner rejected Salem's parole application, which he had applied for his marriage. Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for the second time.

Earlier during the end of July, Salem's lawyer had sent a legal notice to Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the distributors and the production companies involved in the making of the film Sanju, demanding the removal of scenes which allegedly caused defamation to the gangster.



The gangster is serving a life sentence in jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people. He has also been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment in 2002 extortion case by Delhi Court.

