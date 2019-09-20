Mumbai: Bombay High Court stays permission for cutting of trees for Metro 4 in Thane

On Friday, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the cutting of trees for the Kasarawadavli-Gatkopar-Wadala Metro 4. On the last hearing date, the Thane Nagarik Pratishthan and Rohit Manohar Joshi, who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) brought to the notice of the court that even after serving notices to respondent no 1, MMRDA in April 2019 (5 months before), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has not been present for both the hearings till date.

Also Read: Thaneites demand Metro 4 to be Underground

The honourable CJ has directed the respondents to file the replies before the court and passed an order thereby bringing a stay stating that there will be no cutting of trees till then. In case there is any attempt to cut trees for the Metro 4 project, the court also said that the petitioners are at the liberty to approach the honourable court.

On Thursday, MUSE volunteers observed the trimming of a tree and chopping at few places in Thane, Hence, the matter was mentioned before honorable CJs bench today for urgent production where the honorable bench stayed the tree removal permissions till next hearing date. The next hearing will now take place on October 11, 2019.

The matter was heard by the Hon'ble CJ Pradeep Nadarajog and Hon'ble Justice Bharati Dangare-Patil, Sr. Council Gayatri Singh along with Advocate on record Mini Mathew who argued for the petitioners.

Number of Trees to face the axe:



No of affected trees in Thane is 1023 (Permissions Granted by TA)

No of affected trees in Mumbai will be circa 1350 (Awaiting Permissions from TA)*

Also Read: Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates