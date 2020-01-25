Mumbai: 'Bored' teenager escapes NGO, traced to Andhra Pradesh

A 15-year-old boy, undergoing rehabilitation at an NGO, escaped from a city hospital during a routine medical checkup and was found in Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh a month later. According to the Vakola police, the boy escaped as he found the routine at the NGO boring and wanted to live independently, The Times of India reported.

The teenager was also undergoing a de-addiction programme for substance abuse for the past three years at a facility run by an NGO The boy fled when an attendant from the NGO who took him for his routine health checkup to a hospital on December 25, 2019, went to meet the doctor.

The NGO then approach the Vakola police, who got a breakthrough ten days later when the teenager called the NGO to enquire about his Aadhar card and other documents. The police traced the call using a cellphone tower location and tracked him to Renigunta, where he went to look for a job. The boy was sent back to the NGO’s facility in Santacruz on January 19.

