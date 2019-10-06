Mumbai: Sessions court grants bail to 29 accused arrested in connection with Aarey Colony protest

People enter in to the metro car shed on the spot during tree cutting at Aarey colony in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

On Sunday, the City Civil Court Dindoshi granted bail to all the 29 accused who were arrested by Aarey police for disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties. On October 5, 2019, clashes took place between the police and green activists who were making an attempt to stop the cutting of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) authorities in Goregaon's Aarey Colony.

Mumbai's #AareyForest matter: Bail has been granted to the 29 protesters who were arrested from Aarey, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing public order & obstructing govt officials from performing their duties. — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The City Civil Court Dindoshi granted bail to all the 29 accused who were arrested by Aarey police for protesting against the felling of trees. The court granted cash bail of seven thousand rupees to all the accused. On Sunday, Twenty-nine people, including six women, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The bail hearing was scheduled for Monday, but the court heard the bail plea today itself on urgent basis and granted cash bail to all the arrested accused.

While granting the bail, the court ordered all the applicants to not to indulge in any crime and asked them to attend police station once in a fornight and cooperate with the police for the investigation.

