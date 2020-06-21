Mumbai: Borivli college cancels foreign trip, keeps money for additional course

Borivali-based Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) College has had to cancel a planned international trip for its students due to travel bans. It has, allegedly, used the money paid for the trip to set up an additional course. On realising this, parents are demanding a refund of the foreign trip fees, which is around Rs 80,000 per student. They have alleged that the college management added this course without informing them.

AIMSR College, at Saibaba Nagar in Borivali West, charges Rs 7.62 lakh for a two-year post graduate diploma in management studies. In the second year, the college sends students for a Hyundai Motors and Samsung company tour in South Korea, which will not happen this year.

Speaking with mid-day, Sunita Shrivastava, director of AIMSR, said, "Due to COVID-19, we cancelled the international trip which is part of a diploma course. Our main objective for the visit is to learn about different cultures. Our students connect globally with other students. It's beneficial for them. But this year, the format of learning and teaching has changed, so we have had to change our teaching style accordingly. As an institute, we have the right to add courses and this is mandatory for all students. We will not give a refund of the international trip fees."

A parent told mid-day, "The international trip is impossible for two years now. We have sent a mail to the director to reduce the international trip fees and refund the money to those who have already paid it. The management is not replying to our mail. They added a business course which is 25 hours long, and costs Rs 82,000. We don't want to do this course, as we can get the same online at Rs 3,000."

Another parent said, "The college has threatened to issue transfer certificates if we do not pay the fees in the next two days. Due to the lockdown, some of us have lost jobs and the college is adding courses without informing us." Another parent added, "The director is manipulating the students."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news