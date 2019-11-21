Mumbai: Borivli court finally gets its magistrates

The Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court numbers 24 and 67 have finally got their Magistrates. The registrar general of the High Court judicature on Monday issued a notification and appointed SB Dighe (court number 24) and RG Bagade (court number 67) new Metropolitan Magistrates. The posts were vacant for past six months. mid-day had reported this, 'What happens when a court does not have a judge,' on September 7.

Apart from these other courts, the Registrar General has appointed 22 chief additional magistrates and magistrates for other courts like Girgaon (court number 4), Bandra (court numbers 9, 58), Dadar (5), Andheri (22, 44, 48, 65, 66), Esplanade (8, 47), Kurla (11), Mazgaon (2, 69), Vikhroli (34, 72), CST Mumbai (35) and Umarkhadi Juvenile court.

mid-day had been regularly highlighting the issue of vacant posts of judges.

"Thanks specially to the Bombay High Court, the registrar general and other concerned authorities who considered our demands and sent magistrates to these courts. The issue was first highlighted by mid-day and later by other newspapers," said senior advocate Kishore Joshi from the Borivli Advocates Bar Association.

"We were writing constantly about the vacant posts, finally they considered our demands," said Rajeshrao More, president, Borivli Advocates Bar Association.

"In 2017 my wife filed a domestic violence case against me. For past six months there was no magistrate. Now that a new judge has arrived, I hope for a fast result," said Morris Frank, an auto driver from Dindoshi. Payal Sanap who is fighting for maintenance from her husband who has left her, was also not getting dates for the hearings. She said, "I am responsible for our two children. Now that the new judge has been appointed, I am hopeful of a hearing."

