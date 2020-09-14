Mumbai: Borivli crosses 10,000 COVID-19 cases mark

BMC health workers test the residents of BEST quarters at the BEST Buses Training Centre, Malad, on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

With Mumbai continuing to report more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, R Central ward (Borivli) became the first area in the city to cross the 10,000-cases mark on Sunday. Cases continued to rise across the state with Maharashtra reporting 22,000 fresh infections, taking the total tally to 10.6 lakh.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune led with 3,420 followed by Nagpur with 1,982 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Mumbai with 2,085 cases, Sangli with 1,208 cases and Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,004 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli had more than 400 cases each on Sunday. All other districts reported less than 250 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dropped to 69.8 per cent and while 11,549 patients were discharged across the state, 902 were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate dipped to 77 per cent, the doubling rate further fell to 56 days. Of the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, more than 77,000 are from Pune, 29,531 are from Thane and 30,316 from Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 2.79 per cent and till date, there have been 29,531 COVID-related deaths and 372 deaths due to other causes in the state.

On Sunday, there were 416 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 73 deaths followed by Pune with 57 deaths. However, Mumbai reported 41 deaths, Sangli 25 and Satara 19 deaths.

Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 261 occurred in the last 48 hours while 121 were from last week and the rest were from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 41 people who died, 27 patients were suffering from other ailments while 32 were senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate further increased to 1.24 per cent as the total count stands at 1.69 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and each of 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent.

With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with a 1.69 per cent growth rate followed by R North and P South wards. While R Central has more than 1,900 active cases, 11 wards have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and R Central now has the highest number of cases. On Sunday, Dharavi reported 14 new cases while Dadar had 28 new cases and Mahim 59 cases.

