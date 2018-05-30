Mumbai: Borivli's alleged road rage victim died from a stuck food particle, finds report

And it says he died because of a food particle stuck inside his tracheal tube, which suffocated him



Post-mortem report into the mysterious death of Borivli resident Yashodhara Shethy, 53, who died at Dahisar police station on Sunday night while being questioned about a road-rage incident, is out. And it says he died because of a food particle stuck inside his tracheal tube, which suffocated him. After he fell unconscious, he was rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The police had arrested the two bikers Shethy had an argument with earlier for his murder. They were produced in court yesterday and sent to police custody till June 1. Now, the question is whether or not the police will release them.

Shethy, who ran Malika paan shop in Santacruz, was on his way home with two friends in an autorickshaw after watching the IPL finale at Crystal Hall in Dahisar East when their auto collided with a bike. Both parties, including Shethy and his friends, began fighting on the road, when a police patrol van took them to the police station.

A person present at the police station to lodge a complaint revealed that Shethy was asking cops not to behave rudely with him as he was ill, and it seemed, the person added, that Shethy got scared of the cops' behaviour, which led to the puking and collapse. However, apart from an injury mark on Shethy's forehead, no other injuries have been found on his body.

