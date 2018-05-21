Mumbai-bound Oman Air flight diverted to Hyderabad

The flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to air traffic congestion over Mumbai airport, the official added

Representational picture

Hyderabad: An Oman Air Muscat-Mumbai flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to air traffic congestion over Mumbai airport on Sunday. According to officials, "Oman Air WY 203 flight departed Hyderabad at 09:56 (UTC) and it reached Mumbai airport at 11:35 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)."

The flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to air traffic congestion over Mumbai airport, the official added. Meanwhile, the pilot of the flight said, "the wait time due to congestion is not acceptable"

According to media reports, there have been flight delays at Mumbai lately as the airport has upgraded its Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever