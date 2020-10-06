Mumbai: Student bags 8th spot in JEE-Advanced results

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared on Monday. Mumbai's Swayam Chube bagged the 8th spot in the All India Rank, while Chirag Falor from Pune topped the merit list.

Swayam, son of a doctor couple from Andheri, plans to pursue computer engineering from the IIT – Bombay. "After the test, I was sure to be among top candidates, especially after the answer key was out," shared Swayam adding that he is now happy to know that he will get admission to his desired IIT.

But he is also a bit upset that it won't be the same amid pandemic. "Now after admissions, lectures are most likely to begin online only to later culminate into regular campus life," he said.

A total number of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2020 and a total of 43,204 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and Kanishka Mittal from IIT Roorkee zone scored highest among women with Common Rank List (CRL) 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay zone has 24 candidates in top 100 of the AIR.

