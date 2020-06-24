Mumbai: Boy drowns while playing near pond in Vasai

A four and a half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Vasai on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dawik Mitina.

The neighbours said there is a small pond in an agricultural field near the boy’s house and he was playing near that pond. “When the boy did not return home, his mother went to look for him. While searching, she reached near the pond and found his body floating in the pond,” said a neighbour.

Sahil Dagle, who lives in the same neighbourhood, at tribal-dominated pocket Diwaanman in Vasai West, told mid-day, “The mother was carrying the boy in her arms. He was motionless and his clothes were drenched. We rushed him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead. The police have not reached yet.”

The boy’s father Kamlesh, who works as a driver in Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), was inconsolable. The boy’s body has been sent to Navghar Primary Health Centre for postmortem.

