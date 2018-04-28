Mumbai boy secures All India rank 54 in UPSC

After three attempts, Digvijay Bodke from the city has managed to secure a rank of 54 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results for which were declared on Friday



Digvijay Bodke

After three attempts, Digvijay Bodke from the city has managed to secure a rank of 54 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results for which were declared on Friday. Son of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Govind Bodke, Digvijay started preparing for UPSC after he graduated as a civil engineer from Pune University.

A university rank holder and gold medallist, Digvijay said, "My father, who is an IAS officer, has always motivated and guided me in my journey of clearing the UPSC examination. I started preparing for it only after graduation. I could not clear it in my first attempt, and in the second one, I ranked 247." Meanwhile, Girish Badole from Kasgi village in Osmanabad's Umarga district topped from Maharashtra with an All India rank of 20.

