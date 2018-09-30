Mumbai: Boy who went missing during Visarjan found dead

national

Saeesh Marde's parents had filed a case of kidnapping when he went missing after the boat in which they were sailing capsized near Girgaum Chowpatty

Saeesh Marde

The body of the three-year-old boy, who has been missing since the morning of September 24 after he had gone to see the immersion of Lalbaughcha Raja, was found near Walkeshwar.

Saeesh Marde had been accompanied by his father and elder sister from Palghar. Saeesh's parents had filed a case of kidnapping when he went missing after the boat in which they were sailing capsized near Girgaum Chowpatty. During questioning, some claimed that Saeesh was rescued by someone, while others claimed he drowned. On Saturday morning, the police found a decomposed body. "When pictures of the body were shared with the parents, he was identified by his clothes," said Suryakant Bangar, Senior Inspector at DB Marg Police station.

