Mumbai boys humbled by Chhattisgarh in a thriller

Bangalore: Defending champions Mumbai were in for a shock as minnows Chhattisgarh defeated them by five wickets in a high-scoring thriller in the Vijay Hazare trophy here on Saturday. At the Alur Cricket Stadium III, put into bat, Mumbai posted 317-5 in their allotted 50 overs, but Chhattisgarh chased the target with one ball to spare and rode on a gritty 117 not out by middle-order batsman Amandeep Khare.

Put into bat, Mumbai's experienced opener Aditya Tare slammed 90 off 107 balls and remained the top-scorer. After Jay Bista (24) was dismissed cheaply, Tare got support from young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) as the two rebuilt the innings. Skipper Shreyas Iyer too chipped in with a 46-ball 50. And when Iyer departed, Mumbai were comfortably poised at 4-238 in 45 overs. But Suryakumar Yadav had some different plans as he hammered eight fours and six sixes in his quick fire 81 off 31 balls and took Chhattisgarh bowlers to task.

Chhattisgarh did not have a good start with opener Shashank Chandrakar (5) falling early. Jiwanjyot Singh (44) and one-down Ashutosh Singh (35) tried to rally the innings, but the former was trapped by spinner Shams Mulani and then Ashutosh fell when the score was 95. However, Khare showed his mettle and made a gritty 117 off just 94 balls, with eight fours and four sixes to his credit. shared an unbeaten 96-run stand with Ajay Mandal (39 not out) as the two took the side home.

Meanwhile, Karnataka defeated Kerala by 60 runs, with K L Rahul slamming a hundred. Rahul took the opposition bowlers to task as he hit a stroke-filed 131 off 122 balls.

