Mumbai boys Sagar Udeshi, Trivedi and Shashank shine in Puducherry's big win

Puducherry beat Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Puducherry became the first Plate group team to win a Vijay Hazare match with an eight-wicket win over Manipur yesterday. Manipur folded for a paltry 120 after Puducherry opted to field. Mumbai-based boys Sagar Udeshi (4-20) and Sagar Trivedi (3-47) shared seven wickets between them as Manipur struggled to get a partnership going.

Another Mumbai-bred player Shashank Singh (63 not out) along with Himachal Pradesh veteran Paras Dogra (21 not out) sweated little to cruise to the target in 25.3 overs. Puducherry is led by Mumbai veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, who returned with figures of 9-2-16-1.

