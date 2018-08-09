Mumbai: BPCL labourer escapes blast, comes under ceiling fan

national

But because his room in Gawanpada is adjacent to the plant, he couldn't escape completely

Mohammed Anwar was administered stitches after the ceiling fan crashed on him and tore his nose. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Four months back, when Mohammed Anwar arrived in the city from his village in Bihar, his dream was to earn a living for his family back home. He didn't know he would brush death so soon into his stay in the Maximum City.

The 25-year-old had a lucky escape as he had returned home for lunch and a nap when the incident at the refinery took place. But because his room in Gawanpada is adjacent to the plant, he couldn't escape completely.

When the blast occurred, before he even had time to react or move, the ceiling fan in his room crashed on him, tearing his nose and bruising his face. A neighbour said, "He stays with his roommates, but they were on duty when the incident happened."

"We had just returned when he saw him lying in blood. He was conscious and responding but in shock. Medical stores en route had shut after the incident, and there was not a single vehicle in sight," recalled his friend Anil Mahto, 38. "Fortunately, near the entrance of our pada, we found a police van. They saw us carrying him and helped us into a vehicle for the hospital." Anwar was rushed to a nursing home at Vashi Naka, administered stitches and discharged in the evening.

Also read: Mahul boiler blast: one critical, 43 hurt

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates