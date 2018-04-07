Mumbai: Brace for worse traffic next month as Sion flyover shuts

MSRDC to close off portion of Eastern Express Highway between Dadar and Sion to carry out repairs on damaged flyover bearings



When repairs start, with the flyover shut, the volume of traffic on the road below will increase, leading to frequent traffic jams. File pic

Come May, all users of the Eastern Express Highway, particularly between Sion and Dadar, are doomed to a worse bumper-to-bumper commute. The Maharastra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to start repairs of Sion flyover, leading to its closure.

In order to prevent traffic snarls during monsoon, MSRDC said it will complete as much work as possible on the repairs of flyover bearings, and throw the stretch open for traffic before the season sets in, completing the rest after the rains. The over Rs 30-crore flyover was opened to traffic in 2000 and is a crucial connector, as it helps motorists avoid traffic when coming from CST and going towards Thane.

"A report prepared by the Civil Engineering Department of IIT-B had suggested that we carry out repairs on the flyover bearings. We are expecting to start in the first or second week of May. We will fix as many bearings as we can before the monsoon, when the bridge will be thrown open for traffic; once the rains are over, the remaining work will be completed," said M Wadkar, executive engineer of MSRDC.

The bearings between the girders and piers have got damaged over a period of time and need urgent repairs. On April 4, the MSRDC had invited tenders for the replacement of the bearings. The agency will be spending Rs 4.59 crore on the work, and the winning contractor will be given six months, including the rainy season, to complete it all.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road that starts at CST and goes up to Sion, and then, the Eastern Express Highway that starts at Sion and goes up to Thane is an arterial stretch used by more than 50,000 vehicles daily. When repairs start, with the flyover shut, the volume of traffic on the road below will increase, leading to frequent traffic jams.

Rs 4.59 cr

Amount MSRDC will spend on the repairs

Rs 30 cr

Cost at which the flyover was built

50,000

No. of vehicles using the stretch daily

