Mumbai: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to 4 people

On September 26, a 62-year-old woman from Panvel was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai in a critical condition. On evaluation, she was diagnosed with intracranial haemorrhage. Despite all the treatment, she could not be recovered and was declared brain dead on September 29.

The doctors informed the woman’s family about organ donation with the support of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) and the family agreed.

The woman’s liver, kidney and lungs were harvested. The liver was transplanted in a 39-year-old man from Kolhapur who was suffering from end-stage liver disease, while the kidney was transplanted in a patient at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai.

As there was no suitable recipient for lungs in Maharashtra, the ZTCC found a suitable recipient in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. A green corridor was created from Apollo Hospitals in Belapur to Mumbai Airport - a distance of 30 kms was covered in 38 minutes.

Dr Atul Adaniya, director (medical services) at Navi Mumbai Apollo Hospitals, said, “We thank the woman’s family and ZTCC, which helped in giving a new lease of life to these four patients.”

