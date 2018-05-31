Mumbai: Brave cop saves woman from being crushed under local train

Within seconds of her losing her balance, the cop ran and rescued her from getting pulled under the train

RPF Constable Hasan Patel was on a fast for Ramzan, but that didn't slow him down when a commuter needed his help. When a commuter lost her balance while boarding a local train, the railway cop sprung into action and rescued her.

On Wednesday morning, he was deputed at Mumbra station for platform bandobast and to attend to the handicapped coaches. Around 8.22 am, a ladies special slow train arrived at platform number two. A woman commuter, later identified as Sharda, tried to board the train but lost her balance and was being dragged by the train. Patel immediately ran and rescued her.

Rajendra Pandav, senior inspector, Thane RPF, said, "A lady passenger named Sharda was trying to board the general coach, but she slipped. The constable immediately swung into action and and saved her life. We are happy that we have such staffers who help people without a second thought. We will definitely appreciate his tremendous work."

