Mumbai: Brave RPF cop saves woman commuter, minors after they fall from train at Dadar

It was a lucky day for a lady passenger Gayatri Satankar, her sister Poornima Satankar, 15-years-old and Rohan Goraskar, 15-years-old, who were travelling in a Karjat fast local train. The woman and her companions were saved from being sucked under the train by vigilant RPF constables who were on duty at the station.

The incident occurred on 19th of June at 7.30pm, when RPF Dadar Constable Babusha Ingole who was on Passenger luggage theft duty was taking rounds at Dadar platform number 4 along with MSF Rahul Jadhav, at which time the 7.10pm down fast Karjat local arrived at the station. After its scheduled halt, the train started to move and the lady, Gayatri Satankar, lost her grip and fell from the middle ladies compartment of the train.

The RPF constable showed a presence of mind and dove to prevent the lady passenger from getting dragged under the train, which could have proven fatal. He was assisted by MSF staff as well. On seeing the commotion, the other two people with the woman, Rohan and Poornima panicked and jumped off the train. The two were pulled to safety by Lady officer Vinita Shukla and constable Kiran Joy who were also taking rounds of the station. The minor boy sustained a cut on his chin and was bleeding profusely. He was then taken to the Dadar EMR for medical treatment by RPF Dadar.

