Mumbai: Braveheart cop walks into fire to save 9-year-old

The moment API Jitendra Kuwar went into the house next to the garment store that was up in flames, to save the girl, a cylinder exploded and injured him in the process

The fire broke out around 2 am on October 24

A nine-year-old girl from Worli owes her life to Assistant Police Inspector Jitendra Kuwar, who literally walked into fire to save her in the wee hours of Wednesday. Soon after a fire broke out at a garment shop in V P Nagar area around 2 am, the girl, who stays next door, found herself trapped inside.

Apart from saving four others, Kuwar managed to get her out as well, but unfortunately, suffered burn injuries on both his hands in the process. Other cops present at the spot immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Tardeo, where he is currently undergoing treatment.



Assistant Inspector Jitendra Kuwar of Tardeo police station

Up in flames

On October 24, a V P Nagar resident called up the police control room and informed them that a garment shop was up in flames. Kuwar, who was on night duty at Tardeo police station that day, rushed to the spot along with sub-inspector Prashant Kamble.

"On reaching, we noticed that the fire was confined to the shop. The fire brigade was on its way. We immediately started cordoning off the area, as there was a cylinder inside the shop," said Kuwar.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a constable said, "Some of the residents informed us that workers were stuck inside the shop, as they had gone in to get their stuff. Both Kuwar and Kamble immediately rushed in and brought four of them out. But someone told Kuwar that a nine-year-old girl was stuck inside the house just next to the shop. When he went in the second time to rescue her, the cylinder exploded. The impact of the blast sent the cops and firefighters flying in the air."

Suffered burn injuries

While the others escaped with minor injuries, Kuwar suffered burn injuries on both his hands. Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Surve, senior inspector of Tardeo police station, said, "The cops immediately rushed Kuwar to Bhatia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His wounds are deep. But had he not risked his life, those trapped inside could not have been saved."

Recalling the horror, owner of the store Ashwin Karotra said, "Had the cops not reached on time, we would have died. I have lost material and equipment worth lakhs of rupees."

