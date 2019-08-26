Mumbai: Breakfast with butterflies at BNHS-CEC

things-to-do

Every year, after the blissful rains, the butterfly populations are at their peak in the jungles around the BNHS Nature Reserve at Goregaon.

Did you know Mumbai is blessed with over 150 species of butterflies? That makes 10 per cent of India's butterfly diversity that is 1500 species. Started first time in India, in 2004, Breakfast with Butterflies has a been a successful event hosted by the BNHS Conservation Education Centre in Mumbai.

Every year, after the blissful rains, the butterfly populations are at their peak in the jungles around the BNHS Nature Reserve at Goregaon. The aim of this event is to create an awareness about these flying jewels. They too share this city with us so let's give them some space too.

Learn about butterflies and their classification from BNHS experts on September 1, 2019, under the guidance of Dr. Raju Kasambe (Assistant Director-Education).

Date: September 1, 2019

Venue: Conservation Education Centre, Mumbai.

Time: 8.30 a.m. 12.00 pm.

Resource Person: Dr. Raju Kasambe

Programme Fee: Rs. 600/- per participant (Fee includes of breakfast, CEC entry fee, nature trail, BNHS expertise)

Register Before: August 28, 2019

Mail: cec-mumbai@bnhs.com

Call: 9594953425

