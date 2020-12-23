Mumbai: Bridge repairs cost shoots up by 67 per cent

The FOB parallel to Senapati Bapat Road near Matunga railway station is one of the bridges being repaired. File pic

After the second audit of bridges - undertaken after the collapse of the Himalaya FOB near CSMT - the cost of repairing seven of them has escalated by 67 per cent, the civic administration said on Tuesday. The high level of escalation was met by objections from corporators. The seven bridges to be repaired include three flyovers and three FOBs near Dadar, Matunga and Mahim railway stations and one subway at Mahim.

The Himalaya FOB collapsed on March 19, 2019. The BMC had awarded the contract of repairing of seven bridges in the G North ward for Rs 8.90 crore in May that year. The work was expected to be complete within 12 months, including the monsoon months. However, as per a new proposal tabled in the standing committee, the deadline was extended to July 2021 due to extra work and the cost has escalated to Rs 14.84 crore.

Standing committee members raised several questions, to which, in a written reply, the municipal commissioner said that the first audit was conducted by D D Desai's Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts. After the Himalaya FOB (foot overbridge) collapse, another audit by Structwel Designers and Consultants led to major changes in the repairs and the cost escalated.

The new work includes the replacement of the bridge's retaining wall with a low-weight mantle crash barrier to remove extra load from the bridges. The committees that enquired into the collapse of Gokhale bridge in Andheri and the Himalaya FOB, had determined that among other things, excessive construction load can be harmful to bridges. It was also recommended to remove the security wall and construct barriers. The proposal for the cost escalation has been tabled again for discussion in the standing committee on Wednesday.

Bridges to be repaired

>> Keshavsut flyover, Dadar West

>> Flyover over railway tracks at Matunga railway station

>> FOB parallel to T H Kataria Road, Matunga railway station

>> FOB parallel to Senapati Bapat Road, Matunga railway station

>> Foot Overbridge at Mahim railway station

>> Subway at Mahim

>> Flyover at Mahim

