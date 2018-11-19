Mumbai: Bridges in troubled waters

national

It was in January 2016 first that the Central Railway declared the 134-year-old Hancock bridge too old and a hindrance for trains, demolishing it

A number of bridges in city are being brought down in the name of safety, but what happens to them next is anybody's guess. While at many places, reconstruction is yet to begin, at some, work is still in the planning stage.

It was in January 2016 first that the Central Railway declared the 134-year-old Hancock bridge too old and a hindrance for trains, demolishing it. Since then, the reconstruction has kicked up a controversy owing to its delay; following a petition, the HC, too, had rapped the authorities for not starting major reconstruction work despite approvals and funds being in place.

This was followed by the collapse of the pedestrian portion of the 40-year-old Gokhale Bridge in Andheri on July 3. As of now, one lane of the affected portion has been opened, while BMC is strengthening the rest.

During an audit of bridges in July, a 35-year-old road overbridge passing over the rail lines in Vasai, a crucial east-west link, was shut after it developed cracks. The MSRDC is expected to take up its repair soon. This was followed by the closure of Delisle Road bridge in Lower Parel on July 24. The railways is in the process of demolishing it piece by piece.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates