Mumbai: Brother-sister duo die in due to pro-longed illness

national

Nandan, who was suffering from cold and fever, was taken to a civic-run hospital, where she died during treatment, he said.

Representational picture

Two minor siblings belonging to the same family died Tuesday apparently due to some illness in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai, the police said. The exact reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained for want of the medical report, an official said.

The incident occurred at Kamrajnagar this morning at the residence of one Indar Yadav (34), a carpenter, he said. Yadav's wife Shanti (32), was feeding her three-year-old daughter Nandan, after which she started coughing, he said. Nandan, who was suffering from cold and fever, was taken to a civic-run hospital, where she died during treatment, he said.

Yadav's four-year-old son Kishore also died after few hours apparently due to fever and epilepsy, the official said. After deaths of Nandan and Kishore, two other children of Yadav were admitted in the hospital for observation, the official said. A case has been registered at Pantnagar police station and further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever