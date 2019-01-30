Mumbai: B-school graduate bags record Rs 45.50 lakh offer

national

The average salary package offered to the batch of 239 students was Rs 22 lakh with over 72 per cent of them receiving offers of Rs 20 lakh per annum and above

Following the Rs 32 lakh package offered to an MBA graduate at the IIT-B's management school placements last week, a student bagged a record package of Rs 45.50 lakh at the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) this week.

The average salary package offered to the batch of 239 students was Rs 22 lakh with over 72 per cent of them receiving offers of Rs 20 lakh per annum and above. This year, 111 companies participated in the process, including 28 first-time recruiters, making 12 international offers and 78 pre-placement offers (made through internships).

"We have deepened our relationships with corporates who have been hiring from SPJIMR and this year went on to open many new accounts," said professor Abbasali Gabula, Associate Director - External Relations. "Our programme architecture enables participants to complete courses in their area of specialisation before company internships. While the quality of their internship contribution is strong, the individuals also get more clarity on career roles when it comes to the final placement process," added Dr Vasant Sivaraman, professor and chairperson of the PGDM programme.

Among the companies that hired this year were McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co, Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tata Administrative Services, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Ninjacart, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Amazon, Mahindra, Deloitte and many more. E-commerce stood out as a sunrise sector with the highest increase in the number of offers (35 per cent of the batch) made compared to the previous years.

