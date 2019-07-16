Search

Mumbai building collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

Published: Jul 16, 2019, 14:54 IST | mid-day online desk

The chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the entire focus is currently on rescuing people who are trapped

Mumbai building collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
Pic/ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an investigation after a four-storey building collapsed here killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris earlier today.

"As per initial information I have received, around fifteen families have been trapped in the debris of the building collapse. The building is almost 100 years old, its residents had approached MHADA for the redevelopment of the building, we will launch an investigation to find out whether it was carried out or not," Fadnavis told media persons.

The chief minister said that the entire focus is currently on rescuing people who are trapped.

Three people have been injured in the collapse of the G+4 building 'Kesarbai' situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah in Dongri. The mishap took place approximately around 11 am today.

Regarding compensation for the victims of the incident, Fadnavis said, "Compensation for the victims of the incident will be announced once the causes behind the collapse are clear."

According to sources, the 11 Ismail Habib building which is situated in front of the 'Kesarbai' building is also being evacuated as it was seen shaking.

Meanwhile, teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed their teams to the site rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

devendra fadnavisdongrimumbai news

Election Results 2019: CM Devendra Fadnavis overjoyed with historic win

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK