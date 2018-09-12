Mumbai: Businessman loses Rs 15 lakh in bid to make a quick buck

crime

The lure of easy profit through commission in corporate gifting led to a businessman being cheated out of nearly Rs 15 lakh. The Malad police recently registered a cheating case against a couple for cheating him.

According to police sources, complainant Brijeshkumar Pandey, 34, lives in Lucknow and has a real estate business. One of his business partners told him that his cousin, Kamlapati Tripathi, who lives in Mumbai, and his fiancé Payal Samuel, were into the corporate gifting business. He said Payal was the VP of a CSR department in a reputable firm and had to send gifts regularly to their important customers.

He also said that Tripathi bought the corporate gifts that were sold to her company for a commission. Pandey was convinced to do so and came to Mumbai on July 26 and made a deal with the duo for 15 per cent profit on the investment amount.

On August 7, Pandey claimed Payal placed an order with him for 330 clients. He allegedly paid Rs 14,82,733 for 330 silver notes resembling Rs 100 notes of 100 gm each, and 18 air tickets from Mumbai to various countries. He was told he could get the profit after three days.

But when he called he was told Payal had met with an accident. Later he was given another offer which he refused. "Later when I tried to contact Payal, her mobile phone was switched off. When I called Tripathi, he abused and threatened to kill me," said Pandey.

On September 8, Pandey registered a case with Malad police. It was revealed that the accused have a criminal record of cheating people on the pretext of investment. "A case has been registered against Payal Samuel and Kamlapati Tripathi. They are absconding," said an officer from Malad police station.

