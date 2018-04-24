Mumbai businessman poses as deputy commissioner of police in Delhi, nabbed

The DN Nagar police caught the accused, who has been identified as 40-year-old Zubin Kuwadiya, after he was seen using the naame plate of the Anti Corruption Bureau's DCP on his car, an Innova

A Mumbai-based businessman was caught by the DN Nagar police for having impersonated the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The arrest was made on Saturday evening.

The DN Nagar police caught the accused, who has been identified as 40-year-old Zubin Kuwadiya, after he was seen using the naame plate of the Anti Corruption Bureau's DCP on his car, an Innova. The incident is reported to have taken place near on JP road in Andheri's DN nagar around 5 pm.

Kuwadiya, who was at the time driven by his driver, was stopped and questioned by the police. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, it took more than two hours of questioning for Kuwadiya to crack and admit to his fraud. Apart from the illegal license plate, Kuwadiya was also in possession of a fake photo ID claiming that he was the DCP with ACB of National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi and another fake ID identifying Kuwadia's father as the DCP of ACB.

The HT report further quotes an officer as having added, "The accused has been remanded to police custody by a magistrate for five days. We are finding out if he has cheated or intimidated or extorted anyone by impersonating as a police officer.” Kuwadiya, his father, as well asthe driver have been booked under Sections 170 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code.

