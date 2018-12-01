Mumbai: Businessman spends six hours rescuing cat stuck in Mercedes bonnet

national

In the city for his daughter's interview at the US Embassy in BKC, businessman spent more than six hours on the road near Sion hospital rescuing a kitten stuck in his car

Gujarat-based businessmen Jayeshbhai Jaswantbhai Tailor, who was in Mumbai for work, on Friday, did more than just that. In the city for his daughter's interview at the US Embassy in BKC, Tailor spent more than six hours on the road near Sion hospital rescuing a kitten stuck in his car.

On his way to Siddhivinayak Temple with his family, at around 10.30 am, he heard a kitten's meows. "After spending 30 minutes looking for it, we called some mechanics but even eight of them couldn't open the car. After three hours, we finally informed the traffic police and towed the car to the Mercedes showroom at Kalina and agreed to pay the Rs 10,000 to open a section of our car," said Tailor.



The rescued kitten was handed over to an animal NGO in Kalina

"By the time we reached the showroom, the kitten had stopped crying and I had to show its pictures to the mechanic to figure its exact location. It was hiding in an open space above one of the wheels. It took three hours for the kitten to be rescued after which I made the payment but the showroom manager returned it as we were all rescuing an innocent animal," he added.

Tailor then dropped the kitten off at an animal NGO in Kalina and left. "We didn't get the time to visit Siddhivinayak Temple but saving this life was more important and god would agree, too," a happy Tailor said.

