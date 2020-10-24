Mumbai: Businessman who went to Punjab for work missing for a week

A 44-year-old Mumbai businessman, who went to Jalandhar in Punjab for work, allegedly went missing last week. The businessman, identified as Manojkumar Solanki, a resident of Thakur complex in Kandivli, left from Mumbai on October 12 and reached Jalandhar on October 14.

On the evening of October 15, when Solanki’s cousin brother Rakesh Jain (45) tried contacting him, the businessman’s phone number was not reachable. Rakesh called several of Solanki’s customers in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ambala to enquire about Solanki, but couldn’t find out about him.

Failing to contact the businessman, his family approached Samata Nagar police and filed a missing complaint. On October 16, the Samata Nagar police registered the missing complaint of Solanki and sent the FIR to Jalandhar police for further investigation.

On Monday, the Jalandhar police found an unidentified body and contacted the Solanki’s family. After being called by the police for identifying the body, Rakesh went to Jalandhar.

As the body was in a decomposed state, Rakesh identified the deceased with his clothes and shoes and told the police that the body could possibly be of Solanki

After the identification process, the police sent the body for autopsy and Rakesh informed the family. The body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem, where the doctors thoroughly cleaned the body and again called Rakesh for identification.

However, on seeing a tattoo on the arm, Rakesh told the police that it was not his missing brother. “I hope my brother is safe and returns soon,” Rakesh said.

Rakesh and Solanki are cousin brothers and run imitation jewellery business in partnership. Rakesh told Mid-day, “Solanki used to often visit Jalandhar, Ambala and Ludhiana for business purpose. Due to the lockdown, he could not go for a long time. As the government started easing restrictions, he left from Mumbai on October 12 and has been missing since the evening of October 15.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news