Mumbai: Businessman's body found hanging in forest

Police say he did not leave suicide note; gold chains, mobile phone and car keys found intact

The body of a transport businessman was found hanging in the forest area near Sativali fata on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Express highway near Vasai East on Wednesday evening. The man has been identified as Dineshkumar Rai, 33, a resident of Naigaon. He is survived by his wife and four-year-old son.

Dineshkumar Rai

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rai had told his family he was going to Bhiwandi on Tuesday and left the house around 8 am. He had taken his Swift car with him and when he did not return till late at night and his mobile phone was switched off, his wife approached the Waliv police and registered a missing person complaint.

"We were searching for him, and while checking CCTV footage from the toll nakas, we received a call from the Waliv police that they had found Rai’s car on the Ahmedabad Mumbai highway. They had also found him hanging from a tree, 500 metres inside the forest. Neighbours say they are not sure what could be the reason for his suicide," a police officer said.

"No suicide note was found on him or inside the car. The gold chains were still around his neck and his mobile phone and car keys were recovered from his pocket. A small stool was found near his body," the officer said. There were no injury marks outwardly seen on the body and it was sent for an autopsy to the government hospital, the officer added.

