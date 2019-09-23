Mumbai: Byculla zoo to get two new tigers

Two tigers from Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad will be sent to Byculla Zoo in Mumbai in exchange for a variety of birds, a senior civic official said on Sunday. The Siddharth Garden and Zoo, run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, is being renovated and the tiger-bird exchange was decided upon due to excess number of big cats here, said Zoo Director BS Naikwade. "We have decided to give two tigers to Mumbai's Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo (popularly known as Byculla Zoo) and get several species of birds from there.

Two civic officials will be visiting Mumbai to complete formalities. We currently have 12 tigers," Naikwade informed. Speaking about the renovation of the Siddharth Zoo, Naikwade said, "A cage that previously housed elephants will be used by two bears that are being brought in from Hemalkasa. Leopards from the Manikdoh Rescue Centre can also be brought here." He said the cost estimation process for the renovation work, to accommodate these animals, was currently underway.

