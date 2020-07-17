Mumbai CA Apex Council to discuss software renewals

Today's Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is expected to be action-packed. On top of the agenda is the software bought by the previous committee, which have come under the scanner of the elected body.



Various cricket-related analytical software was purchased by the last regime and the cost of each software is approximately Rs 18 lakh, according to an MCA source.



A review has revealed that the software has not yielded satisfactory results. The Apex Council will discuss it before renewing contracts with the software companies for the forthcoming season. The source told mid-day: "The feedback received from the MCA coaches and support staff is very poor. For example, software used for analytical purpose cannot be fully utilised as it takes away a lot of space [GigaBytes] while recording matches. As a result, only one camera is used during the match instead of all four.

"Another software promises to provide a comprehensive players' report and brings all stakeholders of the team on one platform to share ideas. The other software is used for data analytics. While the MCA has withheld the annual subsidy of R40,000 to clubs for the last four years, they are freely spending on software that may not have any significant impact."

An MCA official said a decision on the software will be taken by the Apex Council after thorough discussion.

Meanwhile, also on the agenda is long-pending appointments of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), ombudsman and ethics officer. Former India cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Sameer Dighe are likely candidates for the CIC. Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Salil Ankola and Raju Kulkarni are the other India cricketers who have shown interest, it is learnt. The payment made to an Apex Council as manager with the women's team is also likely to be raised. A blueprint for local tournaments will also be presented at the meeting.

