Mumbai: Cabinet sets 3-year deadline for redevelopment of cessed buildings

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday proposed to fast-track the redevelopment of cessed buildings in the city. Approving an amendment to the redevelopment rules, the state Cabinet said the new homes for the tenants of the dilapidated structures should be built within three years of starting the project.

Once the amendment is passed in the forthcoming legislative session, the new rule will apply to the uninitiated, incomplete or stalled projects, and will benefit the residents of thousands of buildings.

The three-year period will kick off the day Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) gets the commencement certificate, the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement on Wednesday.

14,500 buildings to benefit

"It will be mandatory for MHADA to meet the deadline. The decision will benefit 14,500 cessed buildings because their redevelopment is delayed, stalled or abandoned by the developers who haven't paid tenants the monthly rent or transit accommodation. In some cases, the developers have violated the rules and regulations of 'no objection certificate' and haven't acted despite the civic body's notices," it said.

The Cabinet approved the amendments based on the recommendations of the eight-member legislative committee. The panel was set up on October 29, 2016, to suggest changes to the MHADA rules for expediting redevelopment projects and giving affected people new homes.

Several lives were lost when a few of the dilapidated/cessed buildings collapsed in the city.The Cabinet also decided to establish a high-level grievance redressal committee under the housing secretary for giving hearing to the owners, tenants and MHADA.

Resident docs get pay hike

Meanwhile, the state government has given resident doctors — the 'coronavirus warriors' — a pay hike of R10,000, effective from

