Mumbai: Cafe Zoe's two-storey godown gutted

Fire gutted a two-storeyed godown of Cafe Zoe at the Mathuradas Mills Compound in Lower Parel around 11 am on Thursday. Soon after a worker at the compound noticed smoke coming out of the premises, he immediately informed the fire brigade, following which two fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

"The fire occurred due to a short-circuit in the godown. It took us almost half-an-hour to douse the flames and bring the situation under control," said Sakpal, station officer of the Lower Parel fire station. "The situation would have been serious had we not acted on time. Some workers from the compound had also rushed in to help," said a fire official.

An eyewitness said, "A strange smell was emanating from the godown. When we went in to check, we noticed smoke and immediately informed the fire brigade." In a statement to the media, Cafe Zoe said, "There was a minor fire at our godown, which has been doused by the fire department. No one has been injured. Our restaurant is operational and the premises are absolutely safe. We follow strict guidelines to ensure everyone's safety."

