Mumbai: Cambridge gets fire dept go-ahead, to reopen soon

The Andheri school was shut since July 5 after it was found in violation of the fire safety norms

The parents of Bombay Cambridge School students heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the Fire Department gave the go ahead to the administration to reopen the institution.

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, "The school has complied with all the fire safety regulations as instructed. So water and electricity supply can start."

The Andheri school was shut since July 5 after it was found in violation of the fire safety norms. The authorities completed the work to make the school building fire safety compliant on Friday and sent a letter to the Fire Department for permission to reopen.

Worried over the delay in the reopening, several parents had taken to social media and sought the chief minister's intervention. Some of them also gathered at the school, demanding clarity in the matter on Wednesday. But, they were relieved later today when the Fire Department gave its nod, though the school may take another day to reopen.

Shailedra Lotlikar, a parent, said, "This was really frustrating, as it has been almost 20 days and our children haven't begun their classes yet. It is a huge academic loss for our kids. But it is good to know that the issue has been resolved and the school can start anytime." Sandip Naik, a local Shiv Sena leader who has been helping the parents, said, "The electricity and water supply has finally been restored and the school can begin soon. However, due to changes, there is debris and cleaning work is pending owing to lack of water and electricity. The authorities might take a day to reopen."

Director of school, Savita Venkat, refused to comment.

