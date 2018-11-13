Mumbai: Campaign guides parents with school admissions

national

Representational picture

As city parents gear up for their children's school admissions, Early Childhood Association (ECA), a non-profit organisation that works in the pre-schools and day-care sector, has started a campaign aimed at helping new parents find the right pre-schools for their children. Right from the choice of board to curriculum, and the fee structure, everything is explained to these parents under the campaign titled #RightStart.

The organisation ensures that parents don't fall prey to interviews that popular schools conduct for the students seeking admissions along with their guardians. In the absence of any regulatory body for pre-schools in India, there are no clear guidelines on admissions either. The campaign which started last week on social media is already gaining popularity among young parents.

Explaining its objective, Swati Popat Vats, president of ECA, said, "Concerns over pre-school admissions have been raised repeatedly over the last few years and hence we decided to take a stand and create awareness. For instance, many parents are not sure of the right age to admit their child to a pre-school. And what could be a better platform than social media to help new parents."

Supporting the campaign, Neha Kare, founder of Universe of Moms on social media, said, "We have tons of rules and regulations when it comes to primary schools and beyond. But pre-schools is a complete blind spot despite it being a crucial part of a child's life. With so many instances of accidents and crimes in schools, it is becoming important to make the right choices."

