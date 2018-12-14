Mumbai: Candidates can now take MHCET practice tests on their smartphone

national

Common Entrance Test authorities plan to implement the online process for the next examination in May 2019

Representational Image

Online practice tests for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHCET) will soon become a reality, at least that is what the authorities concerned are planning to implement from January 2019.

By just paying a minimal charge of Rs 100, registered candidates would be able to take two tests and get the results and a complete analysis of their performance as well. Not only this, candidates will also be able to access these tests through their smartphones.

Taking a cue from the JEE online system, MHCET has taken the decision to conduct the state-level engineering examination online. Authorities said the new system, which will come into force from the next examination to be held in May 2019, would ensure no mistakes by candidates in filing their registration details and solving the multiple choice questions as well. After the state government announced its plan to take MHCET online, a CET cell committee was formed to take a final decision on whether it would be feasible. The committee submitted a report in October, following which it was decided that the online system would be implemented.

Explaining the plan further, Anand Rayte, commissioner of CET Cell, said, "Though the curriculum will remain the same, the format will change. Hence, we thought that candidates would be apprehensive about how to appear for the examination in the new format. The practice tests will be easily available and they can access them through their unique log-in ID. For just R100, they will get two practice sessions."

"Maha Online and TCS are providing us the technological support. The exam centres will also be decided with help from them. A total of 60,000 candidates will be able to give the exam on a single day. There will be different sets of question papers on different days to ensure no repetition, and the process will continue for eight days. The multiple-day test window will help in effective implementation of the process unlike the one-day format, because for the latter, we had to take care of thousands of centres on a single day," added Rayte.

