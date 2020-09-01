Mumbai: Car accident in Crawford market leaves four dead, four injured

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Four people died and four others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a cafe in Crawford market on Monday evening.



Officials from the Pydhonie police station had reached the spot after the accident.



After the accident which happened at around 9 pm, the injured were taken to a hospital, where the four persons were declared brought dead.



The treatment of the rest is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news