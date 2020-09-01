Search

Mumbai: Car accident in Crawford market leaves four dead, four injured

Updated: 01 September, 2020 07:43 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Four people died and four others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a cafe in Crawford market on Monday evening.

Officials from the Pydhonie police station had reached the spot after the accident.

After the accident which happened at around 9 pm, the injured were taken to a hospital, where the four persons were declared brought dead.

The treatment of the rest is underway.

