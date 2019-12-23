Mumbai: Car driving up wrong way breaks warden's legs, cops abandon him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An angry motorist, who was stopped by a traffic warden from driving in the wrong lane, ran over the man instead, fracturing both his legs. The 37-year-old warden, who is the sole earning member of his family, has been doing the rounds of Andheri police station despite his condition since the accident on Tuesday.

He claims he is not getting medical help from the contractor through whom he got the job, and the police have not yet arrested the driver. With the police short on manpower, traffic wardens in the city work under testing conditions. They are paid less than police, don't get benefits, and are often looked down upon by motorists. In 2013, when popular Bandra warden Anita Lobo pulled up then Congress MP Nilesh Rane, the police did not stand by her. Instead, she was sacked, though reinstated after some time.

The injured traffic warden, Ahmed Abdul Hafiz Khan, is a resident of Vasai and attached to the Sahar Traffic police at Andheri East. He is the sole earning member in his family that includes his wife and two kids.



Ahmed Abdul Hafiz Khan the injured traffic warden

Run over by errant motorist

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 10.30 am when Khan was managing traffic at the Sahar police chowki area in Andheri East. The alleged accused, Ramesh Palkar, who is a resident of Kurar village at Malad East, was driving his car in the wrong lane. Khan tried to stop Palkar, but the accused ran his vehicle, MH04-FA-5439, over Khan's legs. Police said then the accused stopped and took Khan to the Trauma Care Centre at Jogeshwari East, from where he fled.

'No help for medical treatment'

Speaking to mid-day, Khan said, "Both my legs are fractured and the doctor has advised me knee replacement surgery as one of my knees is broken. The surgery is for R10,000. I didn't get any help for treatment from the traffic department as well as from the accused. My salary has been stopped though I was injured on duty. I am not getting paid leave, or medical help from the contractor through whom I got the job. I managed to take a photo of the car and the licence of the accused which I submitted to the police, but they still haven't arrested him. I get R8,000 as salary but after this incident I have become helpless." There was no response to phone calls to the office of the contractor, J Kumar CRTG JV.

Police speak

"I was on leave after the incident. We registered an FIR against the accused and are going as per procedure to arrest the accused. When I am back at work we will arrest the accused. Khan will also get medical help after the accused is arrested," said PSI Raviraj Katte of Andheri police station.While a traffic official said that in such a case the responsibility lies with the contractor or agency which gave the job to the traffic warden, the traffic police also unofficially take on the medical expenses. Despite repeated attempts to contact him DCP Traffic Sandeep Bhajibhakare was unavailable for comment.

