Mumbai car fraud case: 16 more cars recovered by Amboli police

Representational Images

The Amboli Police investigating the fraud case of Andheri-based Aradhana Enterprises Tours and Travels have recovered 16 more cars from Gujarat, The company had allegedly cheated 80 people by renting their cars and using them for smuggling liquor into Gujarat.

So far the cops have arrested three accused, while two are still absconding. The accused have been identified as Madhukar Jha, Rajive Rajkumar Shahu and Abdul Gaffar Sheikh, while Michel Vegas and Rahul Nair alias Anthony Pol are absconding.

On January 24, mid-day has reported how the massive scam by Araadhana Enterprises had been unearthed by the Amboli police who registered a complaint in December last year, after which a number of complainants came forward. The fraudsters also got into an official agreement with the customers, but their vehicles were found ferrying liquor into Gujarat.

An officer from the Amboli police said, "Investigation in the matter is on and different teams are working on it. We are very close to tracing almost all the vehicles in the matter."

