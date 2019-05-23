Mumbai: Car stacker at Kandivli building crushes 6-year-old

national

Mechanism failed when a car was being parked at a building in Kandivli West; the child was born 15 years after parents married

Nehal with his mother Aarti

A six-year-old boy died tragically on Wednesday after he was crushed under a car stacker while playing in his building in Kandivli West. His friend, Aayush Shah, who is a little older, escaped with minor injuries.

The accident occurred at Veena Santoor building in Mahaveer Nagar at 11 am, when a four-wheeler was being lifted on the stacker by the security guard and the kids were running below it. Nehal Vaswani was the only child of his parents.

"Nehal was just behind Aayush when there was a big noise and the stacker fell. Aayush had minor injuries but Nehal came directly under it and was seriously injured," said an officer from Kandivli police station. The watchman and other residents managed to move the stacker. Nehal's father and some of them rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead.



Police inspect the spot where the accident occurred. PIC/Satej Shinde

Nehal's aunt, Nisha Desai, who stays nearby, said, "When I got to know, it seemed as if someone was playing a cruel joke. Nehal was the only child of his parents, his father, Sandeep, has a car business, while his mother is a house wife. Nehal was born 15 years after his parents' marriage. He was always under the supervision of either of his parents even when he played in the building premises. Today he left the house 10 minutes before his father to play."

Resident blames builder

The residents of the building acquired the Occupation Certificate (OC) a year ago and the builder had installed the hydraulic car stacker a month back and handed it over to the residents after allegedly charging them R5lakh, or Rs 10 lakh, or Rs 8 lakh each. Residents claimed that there are 38 stacker parking spots, but the plan shows there are 44.

"The builder has also made illegal parking stands on the storm drainage line. How did the Fire Brigade give him an NOC? No society has been formed and the building is still in the builder, Harish Sanghvi's custody. He is totally responsible for what happened. The construction is also poor. There are many such instances of negligence and the builder should be held accountable for the accident," said a building resident, Dinesh Mehta.

Police speak

"We have sent the body for post mortem and the site is being inspected. We are trying to establish what caused the ramp to collapse. The concerned people are being questioned he have booked the contactor, operator and the developer under the relevant section of negligence of the Indian Penal Code," said Nitin Pondkule, senior police inspector of Kandivali police station. "No arrest has been made yet," he added.

Builder's staff says

While developer Harish Sanghvi did not respond to this reporter's calls, his sales manager, Suresh Singal said, "We have made every precautionary arrangement from our side. The hydraulic stacker contract was given to a premium lift company, and all the services were under guarantee and warranty periods. An operator was also kept for the operation and we have each and every document that can be produced before the police if required."

