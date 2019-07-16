Mumbai: Cars do vanishing act at Bandra's Hill Road public parking lot

national

mid-day impact: Starts emptying out its packed public parking lot to make way for temporary parking

Civic officials are trying to vacate 20-25 slots by the end of this week in Hill Road's only PPL

Days after mid-day reported about the parking issues on Hill Road in Bandra West, BMC officials are making an effort to create space in the public parking lot (PPL) that is otherwise always full. After shopkeepers protested the lack of parking space in the area, as reported by mid-day on July 12, civic officials are trying to ensure at least 20-25 slots are vacated by the end of this week for people who need to park their vehicles for a short period of time.

Officials from the H West ward said that last week, they had issued a notice to the contractor to keep majority of the slots empty for people who come to the area for a shorter time. Confirming the move, Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward said, "We have started taking steps to maintain sufficient space for everyday parking. The direction has been given to the PPL contractor and our ward staff is present at the site to oversee the work of removing vehicles from the parking lot."

In the four levels of the PPL, which has only 92 slots, auto rickshaws, vintage cars and other expensive cars that are covered, have been parked for long periods of time

Another official from the ward said the PPL contractor claims that most of their slots are being occupied by vehicle owners who have purchased monthly passes. "Today [Monday], the contractor will vacate 5-10 slots and in another day or two, he will vacate another 10 slots. We will earmark these slots for daily use and guide vehicles into the PPL," said the official.

The PPL on Hill Road is the only one in the H West ward. Based on the contract, three or four wheelers are charged R60 per hour, while two-wheelers are charged R15 per hour. Shop owners in the area had, however, alleged that the contractor has not only filled the PPL with vehicles that are parked for a longer time but also allowed car dealers to park their vehicles there, since this gives them a fixed business.

Civic officials are now making an effort to clear out parking spaces in the PPL. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Meanwhile, because of this, those who cannot find space to park there have to end up paying hefty fines to the tune of Rs 10,000 for parking on the road within 500 metres of the PPL.

