Mumbai: Case against Kamaal R Khan for promoting religious enmity

The Malad police on Monday registered a case against actor, director and producer Kamaal R Khan for allegedly promoting religious enmity on social media. A complaint was filed by 33-year-old social worker Rahul Kanal, a resident of Bandra.

Kunal, who was visiting his friend in Malad, was informed by him about objectionable posts against some actors being posted by Kamaal R Khan on social media and Youtube channel for the past few days.

In his complaint, Kunal said, “The actor has been making insulting statements against other actors and actresses and deliberately trying to create caste and religious discrimination through his review on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ on his YouTube channel and Twitter account.”

“He is spreading hatred between two communities and it can incite religious sentiments,” Kanal added.

The police registered a case against Kamaal R Khan under Sections 153a (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 294(Obscene acts), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67 of the IT Act. The police said that they are investigating the matter.

