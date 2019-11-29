Mumbai: Cat 'drags' foetus out of biomedical room in KEM hospital

Civic officials, however, have rubbished the claims that it was likely a cat dragged the foetus out. File pic

It seems like KEM hospital's days of trouble are still not over. Just days after a 2.5-month-old baby — Prince, died of severe burn injuries he suffered from a fire that broke out in the ICU, a stray cat allegedly dragged a couple of months old foetus out of the biomedical room in KEM hospital.

According to sources, on Tuesday evening, a cat dragged the foetus out of the biomedical room located near gate number 7 within the hospital's premises and took it to the nearby staff quarters. The cat had apparently started feeding on the foetus when a hospital staff spotted the cat and raised an alarm.

The civic body has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor responsible for the disposal of biomedical waste. Civic officials, however, have rubbished the claims, that it was likely a cat dragged the foetus out of the biomedical room.

Dr Ashwini Joshi, the additional municipal commissioner said, "There is hardly a distance of 10-15 feet between the biomedical waste room and quarters. It is likely that outsiders may have entered the room illegally and handled the waste. We are planning to construct a wall to avoid such instances in the future and have also issued a notice to the concerned contractor to take care of biomedical waste." Sunil Dhamne, DMC (Public Health) said that the civic body has asked KEM to give a report on the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates