Mumbai: Cat hurt in woman's suicide at Andheri dies

The cat which was seriously injured, after a 45-year-old woman fell on it when she jumped from a building and committed suicide, died on Saturday.

The doctors at Thane SPCA hospital said the cat's backbone had broken which further caused internal injuries.

Speaking with mid-day, Quiien Banerjee, who admitted the cat, said, "I received a call from the hospital on Saturday saying that the cat had passed away, and its back had broken completely. She died due to internal hemorrhaging."

She said the cat would have been saved if people would have taken it to the vet in time. "The incident happened in the morning around 10.30am and the cat received help at 9pm, after 12 hours. We tried to save it, but due to heavy blood loss, we were not successful," a Thane SPCA hospital doctors said.

The incident occurred on January 9 at Andheri (West). The deceased Deepa Kothari allegedly jumped from the 8th floor and committed suicide. She left a note which said that nobody was responsible for her suicide.

Kothari fell on the cat. Police said the cat was seriously injured in the incident, but did not receive any help and neither was an NGO contacted.

